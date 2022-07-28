Camping World ending NASCAR Truck Series sponsorship after 2022

In 2009, Marcus Lemonis lent the name of his camping RV and equipment business Camping World to NASCAR’s pickup truck racing division to dub it the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. After fourteen years, however, he is pulling the plug. On Wednesday, Lemonis announced he will end Camping World’s title sponsorship of the series.

Lemonis was one of NASCAR’s closest supporters even before investing into the Truck Series, with Camping World holding the naming rights for what is now the ARCA Menards Series East and West from 2008 to 2010. Camping World then replaced Craftsman as the Truck title sponsor in 2009, and the name remained the Camping World Truck Series before Lemonis shifted it to subsidiary Gander Outdoors in 2019 and 2020 before switching back to the original moniker.

During the 2021 season, Camping World expanded their reach to sponsor Truck teams needing the funding, which reached its peak when ten trucks showed up to Las Vegas sporting the company’s liveries. The company has also sponsored Cup and Xfinity Series teams and races, as well as being the title sponsor of the NHRA Drag Racing Series and the Superstar Racing Experience.

“What an amazing opportunity it’s been,” began Lemonis’ letter. “14 years, over 30 race entitlements, over 35 drivers sponsored and some of the best fans one could wish for. Thank you NASCAR.

“Marketing and sponsorships continue to build and expand our Camping World business.

“BUT it’s the people that work IN the business every day that make it GO and GROW.

“In acknowledging what matters most, OUR PEOPLE, we have made the decision to reallocate those marketing dollars towards increasing the income and benefits of OUR PEOPLE. From my perspective; THERE IS NO BETTER MONEY SPENT.”

NASCAR was aware of Camping World’s departure prior to Lemonis’ announcement. In the search for a new sponsor, reports have claimed Craftsman as a leading candidate to potentially revive the Craftsman Truck Series.

If NASCAR was brave enough, they would bring back the “SuperTruck Series presented by Craftsman” name…