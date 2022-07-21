Chris Hacker joins On Point for home race at IRP

On Point Motorsports‘ driver carousel has added Chris Hacker to the rotation as he will drive the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on 29 July. TJ’s Team Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting pediatric cancer research, will sponsor the truck.

“TJ loved NASCAR and we have since continued to embrace the sport with passion in his honor,” said foundation co-founder Travis Anderson, whose six-year-old son TJ Anderson passed away from cancer in 2018. “When we were made aware of Chris Hacker and the struggles that he has gone through to get onto the track, we knew he was a driver that we wanted to be aligned with in helping us promote TJ’s Team Foundation.

“Chris’ passion is what stood out to me, just seeing a kid that has medical issues put everything he has into chasing his dream, reminds me of my son TJ. We are just hoping to utilize the NASCAR platform to spread the word about TJ’s Team Foundation and we are proud to have Chris as our ambassador.”

Hacker is no stranger to On Point Motorsports as his Truck début at Gateway in 2021 came via partnership between OPM and Reaume Bothers Racing, where he finished twenty-seventh. Since then, He has made three starts to date in 2022, all for RBR: after finishing seventeenth at Atlanta, he respectively placed thirty-first and twenty-ninth at Texas and Nashville. He also has two starts for Niece Motorsports in late 2021, with a thirty-seventh at Las Vegas and a career best sixteenth at Martinsville.

His hometown of Noblesville, Indiana is approximately forty miles (64.37 km) away from IRP in Brownsburg, essentially making this a home race.

The 22-year-old began racing in short tracks and was the youngest Champion Racing Association race winner at thirteen. In 2014, he received the JEGS All-Star Series Sportsman of the Year Award. He moved into the ARCA Menards Series West in 2020 with Cram Racing Enterprises, finishing fifteenth at Phoenix, followed by a tenth in his lone ARCA national series start for the team at Charlotte 2021. He was due to run that year’s Truck race at Nashville for the team, but the two parties split days later.

Hacker will be OPM’s sixth different driver in as many attempts for the team. Tate Fogleman contested the first eleven races before Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, and Camden Murphy took over for the next three rounds at Sonoma, Knoxville, and Nashville. After taking Mid-Ohio off, the team will return this Saturday at Pocono with Kaden Honeycutt. The #30 is twenty-ninth in owner points with a best finish of twelfth by Fogleman at Las Vegas, but has struggled in recent months as they have not scored a top twenty since Kansas in May.