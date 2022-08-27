Craftsman returns to NASCAR Trucks as title sponsor in 2023

What’s old is new again. Jeff Gordon is racing, North Wilkesboro Speedway‘s doors are open, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the third national division.

On Friday, NASCAR announced Stanley Black & Decker has become the “Official Tools Partner” of the sanctioning body while its Craftsman brand will assume title sponsorship of the Truck Series, reviving a relationship that dates back to the series’ inception.

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees,” stated Stanley Black & Decker executive Doug Redpath. “From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, Craftsman has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done. The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our Craftsman brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

Craftsman assumed naming rights for the Truck Series prior to the inaugural season in 1995. After spending that year as the “SuperTruck Series presented by Craftsman“, it was simplified to “Craftsman Truck Series” in 1996 to emphasise the title sponsor (and presciently avoid confusion with championships like the Stadium Super Trucks and Southeast Super Truck Series). The name remained until Sears Holdings, Craftsman’s owner at the time, elected to end its deal with NASCAR at the end of 2008 despite having two years left on the contract.

Camping World became the new sponsor in 2009 and dubbed it the Camping World Truck Series until the end of 2022, during which the company also briefly experimented with other names like the “Gander Outdoors Truck Series” and “Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series“. Despite Craftsman’s exit, the brand has remained involved in NASCAR by sponsoring Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Cup and Xfinity Series cars as well as Hailie Deegan‘s truck.

Stanley Black & Decker acquired Craftsman in 2017, and the company is one of the largest tool manufacturers in the world. Many Stanley brands like DeWalt, Irwin, MAC, and Stanley Tools have all served as NASCAR team and race sponsors.

“Stanley Black & Decker is an innovative company that has a rich history in our sport and these new agreements connect our brands in an authentic and meaningful way,” commented NASCAR Executive Vice President Daryl Wolfe. “We know NASCAR fans are brand loyal and recognise how important tool performance is in racing. We are excited to see how this official partnership deepens the connection with our racing community while also bringing back Craftsman, the brand that started it all in the Truck Series.”

Of those with 2022 Truck Series race experience, six have competed under the Craftsman Truck Series banner: Todd Bodine, Kyle Busch, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Matt Crafton, Justin Marks, and Johnny Sauter. Bodine, who will likely not race under the second Craftsman Truck Series return as his career is virtually complete with 800 total starts, has championships under both Craftsman and Camping World sponsorships.