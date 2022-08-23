Josh Williams rejoins DGM Racing

After the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Josh Williams ended his six-year tenure at DGM Racing by joining B.J. McLeod Motorsports. When that stint did not work out, Williams found himself back at DGM for the rest of 2022. He will drive the #92 in his first race back at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Williams drove for DGM from 2017 to 2021, and on a full-time for the final three years with top-twenty points finishes in each and eight top tens. In 2021, he notched a top ten at Mid-Ohio and placed eighteenth in points.

For 2022, he moved to BJMM with the intention of getting Cup Series experience, which was fulfilled as he ran the Bristol Dirt Race and Indianapolis for Cup sister team Live Fast Motorsports. However, he struggled with BJMM with more races in which he failed to qualify than top-twenty finishes. Sitting twenty-eighth in points, he left the team after the Michigan race.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work with everyone at DGM and pick up where we left off last fall,” Williams stated. “I want to extend a huge thank you to all my partners for trusting and believing in me every step of the way. Without the support of these great organisations, that have become like family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you.

“Over the years we have accomplished so much together, and I can’t wait to get back to the same great finishes we’re known for. “I know this is the right call for myself and my partners. This year has been the most competitive field in my Xfinity career. We’ve had our ups and downs so far, but I’m ready to turn a new leaf and get this season back on track. I can’t thank the Gosselin family enough for the opportunity to come home to DGM Racing.”

The move reunites him with Alex Labbé, who served as his partner in the #36 for the full 2020 and 2021 seasons but has had to skip races in 2022 due to funding troubles. Williams will drive the #36 in races that Labbé cannot find sponsorship for.

The #92 has been split between Dexter Bean, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Weatherman in 2022 across nine entries. Bean did not make his lone attempt at Road America, while Chastain scored a fourth at Indianapolis and Weatherman an eighth at the first Atlanta race.

“Josh was a big part of building our programme into what it is today, and I’m glad we were able to put something together that will be beneficial for both Josh and DGM Racing,” commented team owner Mario Gosselin. “We’ve enjoyed working with Josh’s partners in the past and I’m happy to reconnect with the good friends we’ve made throughout our years together. I’m confident that this renewed partnership will help us elevate our program further.”