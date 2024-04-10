World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

For the first time since the inaugural season in 2022, the World Rally-Raid Championship raced in Europe as the inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid took the series from Portugal to Spain and back.

Missed any of our daily stories? We’ve got you covered below.

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

Stage winners

StageDateOverall Cars WinnerOverall Bikes WinnerRecap
Prologue3 AprilNasser Al-AttiyahTosha SchareinaRecap
Stage #13 AprilGuerlain ChicheritTosha SchareinaRecap
Stage #24 AprilNasser Al-AttiyahSebastian BühlerRecap
Stage #35 AprilNasser Al-AttiyahTosha SchareinaRecap
Stage #46 AprilYazeed Al-RajhiAntónio Maio*Recap
Stage #57 AprilLucas MoraesAdrien Van BeverenRecap
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
Ultimate201Nasser Al-AttiyahNasser Racing10:02:57Recap
Challenger300Rokas BaciuškaCan-Am Factory Team10:23:30Recap
SSV405João Monteiro*South Racing Can-Am10:50:31Recap
Stock500Carlos Jorge Mendes*Carlos Jorge Mendes21:37:32Recap
RallyGP68Tosha SchareinaMonster Energy Honda Rally Team10:01:15Recap
Rally240Bruno Santos*Momento TT Motos10:11:42Recap
Junior Trophy69Edgar Canet*Xraids Experience10:38:23Recap
Veteran Trophy32David Casteu*David Casteu11:16:15Recap
Rally350Gonçalo Amaral*Gonçalo Amaral11:13:57Recap
Quad177Kamil WiśniewskiORLEN Team12:05:22Recap
Open700Johan Senders*Johan Senders11:59:20Recap
National706Bernardo Sousa* #Benimoto Racing3:11:51Recap
# – Race ended after Stage #2
