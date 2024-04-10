2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

For the first time since the inaugural season in 2022, the World Rally-Raid Championship raced in Europe as the inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid took the series from Portugal to Spain and back.
Missed any of our daily stories? We’ve got you covered below.
Pre-race stories
- 9 June 2023: W2RC to add Iberian round in 2024
- 9 October 2023: Road to Dakar returns for 2024
- 29 December 2023: BP Ultimate Rally Raid to run through Alentejo, Ribatejo, Extremadura
- 26 January: TCF‘s 2024 Dakar Rally newsroom
- 5 March: TCF‘s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge newsroom
- 7 March: 1,827 kilometres from Portugal to Spain and back
- 19 March: Mathieu Baumel joins Guerlain Chicherit for Portugal
- 19 March: Toby Price, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing part ways
- 20 March: Funding woes prevent Sara Price from racing rest of W2RC, to return in Morocco
- 20 March: José Ignacio Cornejo departs Monster Energy Honda
- 21 March: ParaBaja Step by Step celebrating 10-year anniversary by supporting full CERTT, W2RC
- 23 March: João Ferreira to race Mini at BP Ultimate Rally-Raid
- 23 March: Joaquim Rodrigues stepping away from racing
- 26 March: 169 on entry list
- 2 April: Sponsor obligations sideline Ricky Brabec
- 2 April: Andreas Hölzl: Budget, media factor into KTM’s W2RC absence
- 3 April: ASO pulls plug on Quads for 2025 Dakar Rally
Mid-race stories
Stage winners
|Stage
|Date
|Overall Cars Winner
|Overall Bikes Winner
|Recap
|Prologue
|3 April
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
|Stage #1
|3 April
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
|Stage #2
|4 April
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Sebastian Bühler
|Recap
|Stage #3
|5 April
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
|Stage #4
|6 April
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|António Maio*
|Recap
|Stage #5
|7 April
|Lucas Moraes
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Recap
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|Recap
|Ultimate
|201
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Nasser Racing
|10:02:57
|Recap
|Challenger
|300
|Rokas Baciuška
|Can-Am Factory Team
|10:23:30
|Recap
|SSV
|405
|João Monteiro*
|South Racing Can-Am
|10:50:31
|Recap
|Stock
|500
|Carlos Jorge Mendes*
|Carlos Jorge Mendes
|21:37:32
|Recap
|RallyGP
|68
|Tosha Schareina
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|10:01:15
|Recap
|Rally2
|40
|Bruno Santos*
|Momento TT Motos
|10:11:42
|Recap
|Junior Trophy
|69
|Edgar Canet*
|Xraids Experience
|10:38:23
|Recap
|Veteran Trophy
|32
|David Casteu*
|David Casteu
|11:16:15
|Recap
|Rally3
|50
|Gonçalo Amaral*
|Gonçalo Amaral
|11:13:57
|Recap
|Quad
|177
|Kamil Wiśniewski
|ORLEN Team
|12:05:22
|Recap
|Open
|700
|Johan Senders*
|Johan Senders
|11:59:20
|Recap
|National
|706
|Bernardo Sousa* #
|Benimoto Racing
|3:11:51
|Recap