2024 Dakar Rally: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

After two weeks of action, the forty-sixth Dakar Rally has come and gone and the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship is officially underway.

Missed any of our coverage? Here’s a nifty little archive of what we cooked up in the year leading up to and during the race.

Features

Pre-race stories

2023

2024

Mid-race stories

Stage winners

Stage Date Overall Cars Winner Overall Bikes Winner Recap Prologue 5 January Mattias Ekström Tosha Schareina Recap Stage #1 6 January Guillaume de Mévius Ross Branch Recap Stage #2 7 January Stéphane Peterhansel José Ignacio Cornejo Recap Stage #3 8 January Lucas Moraes Kevin Benavides Recap Stage #4 9 January Sébastien Loeb José Ignacio Cornejo Recpa Stage #5 10 January Nasser Al-Attiyah Pablo Quintanilla Recap Stage #6 11/12 January Sébastien Loeb Adrien Van Beveren Recap Stage #7 14 January Sébastien Loeb José Ignacio Cornejo Recap Stage #8 15 January Mattias Ekström Kevin Benavides Recap Stage #9 16 January Sébastien Loeb Adrien Van Beveren Recap Stage #10 17 January Guerlain Chicherit Ricky Brabec Recap Stage #11 18 January Guerlain Chicherit Ross Branch Recap Stage #12 19 January Sébastien Loeb Kevin Benavides Recap

Overall winners