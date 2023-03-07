2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, truly lived up to its name as teams battled through heat and mechanical issues over five stages.
Pre-race stories
- 24 November 2022: 2023 Road to Dakar races include W2RC legs, South Africa
- 13 January: Ricky Brabec expects to return for Abu Dhabi after vertebrae injuries in Dakar
- 20 January: TCF‘s Dakar Rally newsroom
- 3 February: João Ferreira affirms W2RC T3 pursuit
- 16 February: Justin Gerlach making W2RC début in Abu Dhabi
- 16 February: Martin Macík Jr. forgoing Abu Dhabi, returning in Morocco
- 16 February: Mattias Ekstrom joins South Racing for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
- 18 February: 55 on W2RC entry list
- 21 February: T4 leader Eryk Goczał forgoing W2RC pursuit for studies
- 22 February: 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Non-W2RC racers join the fight
- 22 February: Wrist injury sidelines Michael Docherty
- 23 February: Kevin Benavides to miss ADDC after breaking femur in testing
- 24 February: Sam Sunderland withdraws after broken ankle on final test day
- 25 February: Rebecca Busi unable to race due to organisational roadblocks
- 26 February: Travel situation keeps Oskar Andersson out
- 26 February: 5 stages of desert await
Mid-race stories
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|Recap
|T1
|207
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Overdrive Racing
|16:28:06
|Recap
|T3
|302
|Seth Quintero
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|16:58:31
|Recap
|T4
|400
|Rokas Baciuška
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|17:25:47
|Recap
|RallyGP
|42
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|17:13:39
|Recap
|Rally2
|96
|Tobias Ebster*
|SRG Motorsports
|2:36:51
|Recap
|Quad
|174
|Abdulaziz Ahli
|Abu Dhabi Team
|22:01:51
|Recap
Stage recaps
|Stage
|Date
|Overall Cars winner
|Overall Bikes winner
|Recap
|Prologue
|26 February
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Recap
|1
|27 February
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Recap
|2
|28 February
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Luciano Benavides
|Recap
|3
|1 March
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toby Price
|Recap
|4
|2 March
|Sébastien Loeb
|Luciano Benavides
|Recap
|5
|3 March
|Henk Lategan
|Toby Price
|Recap