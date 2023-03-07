2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, truly lived up to its name as teams battled through heat and mechanical issues over five stages.

Missed any of The Checkered Flag‘s coverage? Take a look below!

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Recap T1 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Overdrive Racing 16:28:06 Recap T3 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:58:31 Recap T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 17:25:47 Recap RallyGP 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 17:13:39 Recap Rally2 96 Tobias Ebster* SRG Motorsports 2:36:51 Recap Quad 174 Abdulaziz Ahli Abu Dhabi Team 22:01:51 Recap * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps

Stage Date Overall Cars winner Overall Bikes winner Recap Prologue 26 February Nasser Al-Attiyah Pablo Quintanilla Recap 1 27 February Nasser Al-Attiyah Pablo Quintanilla Recap 2 28 February Nasser Al-Attiyah Luciano Benavides Recap 3 1 March Nasser Al-Attiyah Toby Price Recap 4 2 March Sébastien Loeb Luciano Benavides Recap 5 3 March Henk Lategan Toby Price Recap