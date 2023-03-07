World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, truly lived up to its name as teams battled through heat and mechanical issues over five stages.

Missed any of The Checkered Flag‘s coverage? Take a look below!

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
T1207Yazeed Al-RajhiOverdrive Racing16:28:06Recap
T3302Seth QuinteroRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:58:31Recap
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing17:25:47Recap
RallyGP42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally Team17:13:39Recap
Rally296Tobias Ebster*SRG Motorsports2:36:51Recap
Quad174Abdulaziz AhliAbu Dhabi Team22:01:51Recap
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps

StageDateOverall Cars winnerOverall Bikes winnerRecap
Prologue26 FebruaryNasser Al-AttiyahPablo QuintanillaRecap
127 FebruaryNasser Al-AttiyahPablo QuintanillaRecap
228 FebruaryNasser Al-AttiyahLuciano BenavidesRecap
31 MarchNasser Al-AttiyahToby PriceRecap
42 MarchSébastien LoebLuciano BenavidesRecap
53 MarchHenk LateganToby PriceRecap
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Penalty swings T4 win for Rokas Baciuska

Non-W2RC driver Mansour Al-Helei probably would have won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge’s T4 class, but a 15-minute penalty means Rokas Baciuška beat him by 12 minutes.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Seth Quintero reciprocates Red Bull T3 1–2

After finishing second to Red Bull team-mate Austin Jones at the Dakar Rally, Seth Quintero got to finish ahead of Jones at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Abdulaziz Ahli three-peats in Quads

Abdulaziz Ahli is the first three-time Quad winner in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after scoring his third straight victory in the vent.