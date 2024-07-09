Amanda Sorensen joins JBXE for Hydro X Prix

Amanda Sorensen will make her return to Extreme E at this weekend’s Hydro X Prix, driving for JBXE alongside Andreas Bakkerud.

“It’s great to be back in the championship competing for JBXE at the team’s home race in the UK,” said Sorensen. “I am excited to be back racing in Extreme E, and to join the JBXE team. I had a really strong event the last time we raced in Scotland and it would be fantastic to repeat and get on the podium again.

“The main thing, though, is to put in a strong performance alongside Andreas and get the team moving up the standings.”

Sorensen spent the 2023 season with Chip Ganassi Racing as part of an all-American lineup alongside RJ Anderson, finishing fifth in points with two third-place runs in the Sunday Hydro X Prix and the Saturday Island X Prix I. The team shuttered operations at the end of the year.

In the meantime, she has been focusing on other disciplines like drifting. In June, Sorensen became the first woman in Formula DRIFT history to record a podium finish when she placed runner-up in Pro Spec at Old Bridge Township. Her experience also includes Nitrocross SxS and Championship Off-Road, the latter including competing in the Red Bull World Cup at Crandon last September.

She replaces Dania Akeel, who along with Bakkerud finished seventh and eighth for JBXE at the season-opening Desert X Prix in February.