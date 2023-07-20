Daniel Suarez joins Kaulig for Pocono Xfinity

Kaulig Racing‘s #10 all-star car will be piloted by Daniel Suárez at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, the team announced Wednesday.

Suárez ran the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma in June for SS-Green Light Racing, finishing twenty-seventh in his first start in the series since 2018. While the 2016 Xfinity champion has rarely returned to the division since graduating to the Cup Series in 2017, he did a one-off at the Truck Series’ Bristol Dirt event in 2021 to prepare for the Cup race there the next day.

He finished ninth at Pocono during his Xfinity title run, followed by fifth in 2017. At the Cup level, he has four top tens and a pole in 2018 where he finished second. Suárez placed third in the 2022 edition.

The Kaulig #10 is higher than its colleagues #16 and #11 with full-time drivers in the owner points, sitting fifth with eight other drivers having made starts: A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Derek Kraus, Kyle Larson, Justin Marks, and Jordan Taylor. Allmendinger won twice at COTA and Nashville while Larson delivered the win at Darlington. Marks is the owner of Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing Team.

In his main trade, Suárez sits seventeenth in the standings and just one point below the playoff cut line. He has six top tens including a second at Atlanta.

Before heading to Pocono, he will make his début in the Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford.