NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daniel Suarez joins Kaulig for Pocono Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing‘s #10 all-star car will be piloted by Daniel Suárez at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, the team announced Wednesday.

Suárez ran the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma in June for SS-Green Light Racing, finishing twenty-seventh in his first start in the series since 2018. While the 2016 Xfinity champion has rarely returned to the division since graduating to the Cup Series in 2017, he did a one-off at the Truck Series’ Bristol Dirt event in 2021 to prepare for the Cup race there the next day.

He finished ninth at Pocono during his Xfinity title run, followed by fifth in 2017. At the Cup level, he has four top tens and a pole in 2018 where he finished second. Suárez placed third in the 2022 edition.

The Kaulig #10 is higher than its colleagues #16 and #11 with full-time drivers in the owner points, sitting fifth with eight other drivers having made starts: A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Derek Kraus, Kyle Larson, Justin Marks, and Jordan Taylor. Allmendinger won twice at COTA and Nashville while Larson delivered the win at Darlington. Marks is the owner of Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing Team.

In his main trade, Suárez sits seventeenth in the standings and just one point below the playoff cut line. He has six top tens including a second at Atlanta.

Before heading to Pocono, he will make his début in the Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford.

Share
Avatar photo
2922 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sage Karam joins Sam Hunt Racing for Road America Xfinity

By
2 Mins read
Sage Karam will run the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America for Sam Hunt Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek loudest in Loudon overtime

By
2 Mins read
John Hunter Nemechek dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ New Hampshire date, but had to hold off an army of Chevrolets in overtime for his second straight win.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hendrick's Xfinity programme adds Pocono for Chase Elliott

By
1 Mins read
Chase Elliott will run his first NASCAR Xfinity race since 2021 for his Cup team Hendrick Motorsports at Pocono.