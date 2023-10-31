Chevrolet sweeps 2023 NASCAR manufacturer’s championships

Chevrolet‘s reign as the most successful marque in NASCAR continues for another year, this time in even more convincing fashion. Following Sunday’s Martinsville Speedway weekend, the company clinched the manufacturer’s championship across all three of NASCAR’s national series—Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck—for the first time since 2012. It is also the first manufacturer sweep since Toyota in 2016.

“Chevrolet is honoured to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship for the third consecutive year and the forty-second time overall,” said Jim Campbell, racing vice president for General Motors. “This title is the result of great teamwork by the Chevrolet drivers, crew chiefs and teams working tirelessly throughout the season.”

Entering the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet has won forty-seven of the eighty-nine national series races run in 2023. The Camaro delivered seventeen wins each in the Cup and Xfinity Series, while the Silverado notched thirteen victories in the Trucks.

At the Cup level, Hendrick Motorsports leads the way with ten wins courtesy of William Byron (six) and Kyle Larson (four). Richard Childress Racing‘s Kyle Busch added three, Trackhouse Racing Team has two from Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, and A.J. Allmendinger scored one for Kaulig Racing. Byron’s six wins leads all Cup drivers, and he and Larson will represent Chevrolet in the Championship Round.

The seventeen Xfinity wins are split between JR Motorsports (eight), RCR (four), Kaulig (four), and Jordan Anderson Racing (one). Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier each have four wins with JRM, as does Austin Hill at RCR which are all tied for the second most individually. Allmendinger and Larson contributed two and one win, respectively, while Jeb Burton is responsible for JAR’s maiden win. Chandler Smith of Kaulig was the lone rookie to win a race. The JRM duo will vie for the Xfinity title at Phoenix.

Carson Hocevar has enjoyed a breakout season in the Trucks with a series-high four wins for Niece Motorsports. Fellow final round contender Grant Enfinger has three as he hopes to add a championship before GMS Racing‘s shutdown. Christian Eckes of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing also visited Victory Lane thrice. Busch scored two victories in the final season for his Kyle Busch Motorsports outfit, while Larson won at North Wilkesboro for Spire Motorsports who acquired KBM’s assets.

Toyota is second in both the Cup and Xfinity championships, while Ford holds the runner-up spot in the Truck Series.

Besides the sweep, Chevrolet’s NASCAR success in 2023 also includes completing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June as a Garage 56 entry.