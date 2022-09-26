NASCAR Truck Series

Parker Retzlaff to make Truck debut at Talladega

Parker Retzlaff has had a busy 2022 season as the former ARCA driver began dabbling in NASCAR‘s national tiers. On Monday, Young’s Motorsports announced he will compete in the Camping World Truck Series for the first time, driving the #20 Chevrolet Silverado RST on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. Retzlaff has no prior experience on superspeedways, having never competed at Talladega or Daytona International Speedway.

The 19-year-old entered the Xfinity Series on a ten-race deal with RSS Racing, though ultimately attempted just five with a best finish of tenth at Richmond. Last Saturday, after exclusively racing with Toyota and Ford, he switched to Chevrolet for the first time by running Texas for Our Motorsports and finished twenty-first.

The recent streak of Chevrolet teams comes in the wake of Retzlaff joining Team Dillon Management, a talent agency led by Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon.

Retzlaff posted on Twitter, “Excited to make my first @NASCAR truck series start this weekend @TALLADEGA with @youngsmtrsports and @FunkAway on the truck!”

Young’s Motorsports has won twice at Talladega with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and Tate Fogleman in 2021. Boyd will be a team-mate of Retzlaff in the #12.

The team’s #20 is twenty-ninth in owner points with multiple drivers having made starts including Dillon, Jesse LittleDanny BohnTrey BurkeSheldon CreedJoey Gase, Leland HoneymanMatt MillsThad MoffittStefan Parsons, and Dillon Steuer. Bohn holds the truck’s best finish of eighth at Daytona while Creed won the pole at COTA.

