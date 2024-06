2024 Desafio Ruta 40: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

Round 4 of the World Rally-Raid Championship took place in Argentina with the Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA.

Didn’t follow The Checkered Flag‘s daily coverage? Here’s an archive of our stories just for you.

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

4 June: Luciano Benavides suffers partial femur fracture

Stage winners

Stage Date Overall Cars Winner Overall Bikes Winner Recap Prologue 2 June Nasser Al-Attiyah Tosha Schareina Recap Stage #1 3 June Yazeed Al-Rajhi Ricky Brabec Recap Stage #2 4 June Lucas Moraes Adrien Van Beveren Recap Stage #3 5 June Seth Quintero Ricky Brabec Recap Stage #4 6 June Nasser Al-Attiyah Tosha Schareina Recap Stage #5 7 June Yazeed Al-Rajhi Tosha Schareina Recap

Overall winners